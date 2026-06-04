Sanofi among top performers as Jefferies reiterates Buy rating
Sanofi is standing out at the top of the CAC 40 with a 3.10% gain to 75.80 euros, bolstered by Jefferies maintaining its Buy recommendation. The firm set a price target of 100 euros, representing a 36% upside potential compared to Wednesday's close.
Published on 06/04/2026 at 08:22 am EDT
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In another positive takeaway, long-term prospects for vaccines remain robust despite short-term regulatory scrutiny. Management remains confident in the longer-term outlook, noting that 'the prevalence of infectious diseases is still very real and increasing,' even though the last two flu seasons were the 'worst' observed in the past 16 years.
The group aims to push the vaccination coverage rate for Beyfortus (a vaccine designed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections in infants and young children) beyond the current 55%. Jefferies views this as a key asset to watch.