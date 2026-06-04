Sanofi among top performers as Jefferies reiterates Buy rating

Sanofi is standing out at the top of the CAC 40 with a 3.10% gain to 75.80 euros, bolstered by Jefferies maintaining its Buy recommendation. The firm set a price target of 100 euros, representing a 36% upside potential compared to Wednesday's close.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/04/2026 at 08:22 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The U.S. investment bank praised the French pharmaceutical giant for continuing to advance its immunology franchise through a broad and expanding late-stage pipeline. This pipeline notably includes five Phase III programs, with the potential to increase to eight in the near term.



In another positive takeaway, long-term prospects for vaccines remain robust despite short-term regulatory scrutiny. Management remains confident in the longer-term outlook, noting that 'the prevalence of infectious diseases is still very real and increasing,' even though the last two flu seasons were the 'worst' observed in the past 16 years.



The group aims to push the vaccination coverage rate for Beyfortus (a vaccine designed to prevent respiratory syncytial virus infections in infants and young children) beyond the current 55%. Jefferies views this as a key asset to watch.