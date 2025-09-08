On Friday, Berenberg announced that it had lowered its target price for Sanofi shares from €118 to €110, while maintaining a buy recommendation on them, due to what it considers a promising opportunity.



In a research note, the analyst argues that amlitelimab has shown good results in phase 3 trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (eczema), with the major advantage of requiring only four injections per year.



While this is good news, the broker acknowledges that these data are not as spectacular as the stratospheric results previously recorded by Dupixent, the French pharmaceutical company's flagship drug.



The stockmarket reacted lukewarmly, it notes, as investors had hoped for even more convincing conclusions that would suggest the molecule could take over from Dupixent when the blockbuster's patent expires in 2032.



Despite this, Berenberg considers this pessimism to be exaggerated, pointing out that Sanofi is in a position to continue growing by around +7% p.a. through 2030 and that its financial situation remains solid, which in its view means that the stock is currently undervalued relative to its true potential.