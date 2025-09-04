Sanofi shares plunged nearly 9% in early trading in Paris on Thursday, after unveiling mixed results of its Phase III clinical trial on amlitelimab, its new treatment for atopic dermatitis, before the market opened.



Although the drug candidate met all the key primary and secondary endpoints of the trial, the market seems to be focusing on the less favorable-than-expected performance of this molecule, which has blockbuster potential.



Admittedly, the study did achieve its objectives, but by relatively small margins, leading some observers to point out that Dupixent, Sanofi's flagship treatment already on the market for eczema, has achieved better results.



Oddo BHF refers to the data as favorable, but "slightly below expectations."



These initial results are positive for the drug, showing efficacy with limited administration, which is the main advantage, analysts say.



Indeed, these results confirm the potential of amlitelimab as a treatment for atopic dermatitis that can be administered only four times a year, they add.



'On the other hand, in terms of the molecule's efficacy, we could certainly have hoped for a greater difference compared to the initial results observed in phase 2, but also in order to compete with Dupixent in patients with more severe forms," Oddo points out.



The Phase III trial does not replicate the good results obtained in Phase II and appears somewhat weak compared to other biological products,' notes Jefferies.



'But the treatment clearly works on the basis of one injection every 12 weeks, with efficacy improving over time and good tolerance,' the US broker points out.



Amlitelimab works by modulating the immune system, with the aim of offering long-lasting efficacy and a very low dosage of only four injections per year.



Thanks to its innovative mechanism of action, which aims to normalize the hyperactive immune system without destroying T cells, it could become the first or best treatment in its class for a range of autoimmune or inflammatory diseases, including asthma and celiac disease.



This human monoclonal antibody, initially named KI1005, is the result of research by Kymab, a company acquired by Sanofi in 2021 when the candidate had just completed Phase IIa trials. Kymab was acquired for $1.1bn, plus $350m in potential milestone payments.



Analysts estimated that the candidate had the potential for more than €5 billion in peak annual sales because its reduced dosage made it less restrictive than existing treatments. This target could be moderated by today's results, even if the dosage advantage and clinical success do not appear to be in question.



At around 10:30 a.m., Sanofi's share price fell 8.8%, weighing heavily on the CAC 40 (-0.4%) due to its weighting of more than 5% within the index, making it its seventh largest component.