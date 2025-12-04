Sanofi has announced the completion of its acquisition of Vicebio.



This acquisition brings Sanofi an early-stage combined vaccine candidate targeting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (HMPV), two respiratory viruses.



It also strengthens Sanofi's vaccine design and development capabilities through Vicebio's “Molecular Clamp” technology.



The acquired vaccine candidate complements Sanofi's position in the field of respiratory vaccines.



According to the group, it enables Sanofi to offer physicians and patients a broader choice for the prevention of RSV and HMPV by adding a non-mRNA vaccine to its pipeline.



Sanofi will acquire 100% of Vicebio's shares for a total upfront payment of $1.15 billion, with potential milestone payments of up to $450 million depending on development and regulatory achievements.



The transaction will not have a significant impact on Sanofi's financial outlook for 2025.

