Sanofi drops Amlitélimab in atopic dermatitis and streamlines its portfolio

As part of a strategic review of its R&D portfolio, Sanofi (-2.11%, at €74.77) has formally confirmed the definitive halt of clinical development of Amlitélimab for the treatment of moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The French group confirmed that it will not submit the molecule to global regulatory authorities.

Although the phase 3 Estuary long-term extension study showed a sustained clinical response without relapse in patients aged 12 and over, along with a favorable safety profile, the company concluded that Amlitélimab would not deliver a meaningful improvement versus the standard of care already available on the market.



Sanofi said it will work with investigators and health authorities to ensure an orderly wind-down of ongoing trials and the transition of care for enrolled patients.



This decision is part of a strict R&D capital allocation policy, aimed at focusing investment on highly differentiated therapeutic assets.



On the financial front, the company maintained all of its financial guidance for fiscal 2026.



For AlphaValue, investors had already started to mark down the product's commercial potential, even after the announcement of seemingly positive phase III results in September 2025, since its efficacy was not clearly superior to Dupixent (whose patents are set to begin expiring from 2031).



According to the broker, the new CEO, Belén Garijo, does not appear willing to invest at a loss in assets with no meaningful chance of prevailing.



Analysts are expecting a fairly negative market reaction, given the company's shift in posture on its assets following the change in leadership. The group's credibility in recent months had always been open to question.