Sanofi announces that the US FDA has granted fast track designation to SAR402663, a single-dose intravitreal gene therapy for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD).



The fast track process is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs, so that they can be made available to patients more quickly.



SAR402663 delivers genetic material encoding soluble FLT01 designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). Sanofi is currently evaluating it in a Phase I/II study for the treatment of neovascular AMD.



A severe form of macular degeneration, neovascular AMD affects over one million people in the US and more than six million worldwide; it has a profound impact on quality of life, particularly on the person's ability to read or drive.