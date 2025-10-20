Sanofi said the FDA has accepted for accelerated review the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Tzield to slow the progression of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in patients aged eight years and older who have been recently diagnosed with this stage of the disease.



The US health authority has designated Tzield for the Commissioner's National Priority Priority Voucher (CNPV) pilot program because of its potential to address a significant unmet medical need.



The CNPV program aims to shorten the review process, which typically takes 10 to 12 months, to one to two months, while maintaining the FDA's rigorous safety and efficacy standards, Sanofi said.



The sBLA is supported by results from the Phase 3 PROTECT study, which met its primary endpoint of preserving beta cell function at the end of the trial compared to placebo.