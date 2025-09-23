Published on 09/23/2025 at 02:03 am EDT

The US FDA has granted Fast Track designation to SAR446268, Sanofi's unique AAV gene therapy for the treatment of non-congenital juvenile and adult myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

This admission process is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and address an unmet medical need.

The FDA created this process to help make important new drugs available to patients more quickly, and it covers a wide range of serious diseases.

Sanofi said that this approach has the potential to treat the main symptoms of the disease, including progressive muscle weakness, difficulty relaxing muscles (myotonia), and effects on multiple body systems, including the heart, lungs, and endocrine functions.

SAR446268 is the only investigational therapy in clinical development for this disease, and there are currently no approved treatments for DM1.

SAR446268 is currently undergoing a first-in-human Phase 1-2 study to evaluate safety, tolerability, and efficacy.

Sanofi has already obtained orphan drug designations for SAR446268 in the US (July 2024) and the EU (October 2024).