Sanofi halts amlitelimab in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis
Sanofi has announced it is discontinuing the clinical development of amlitelimab, an anti-OX40L ligand monoclonal antibody, in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD), after determining that the overall efficacy and safety data generated to date did not support continuing in this indication. The group is not changing its 2026 guidance following the announcement.
While the Phase III ESTUARY long-term extension study showed sustained long-term clinical response without relapse in patients aged 12 and older with moderate-to-severe AD, along with an emerging safety profile consistent with prior data, amlitelimab would not represent a meaningful improvement over the standard of care for patients with AD.
The French healthcare giant has therefore decided not to submit the medicine to global regulatory authorities, a decision taken as part of an ongoing strategic review of its development portfolio.
Additional results from the amlitelimab development program in AD, including those from the ESTUARY study, will be presented at an upcoming medical congress. Sanofi remains committed to advancing progress in the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
The group will work closely with investigators, site teams, and regulatory authorities to ensure the orderly closeout of ongoing studies of amlitelimab in AD, while ensuring an appropriate transition of care for all enrolled patients.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
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