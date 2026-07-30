Sanofi heavily punished despite strong results and a raised target

Sanofi posted the steepest decline in the CAC 40 (-7.52%, to €73.87), despite a solid financial performance in the second quarter and an upward revision to certain full-year targets.

Over the April to June period, the drugmaker saw revenue rise 17.8% at constant exchange rates, or 16% on a reported basis, reaching €11.597bn. Over the full first half, sales rose 15.7%, again at comparable exchange rates, to a total of €22.106bn.



As for commercial momentum, it was driven by a surge in Dupixent sales (+37.6%, to €5.2bn), topping the €5bn mark for the first time in a single quarter. The group also benefited from new launches in Pharma (Ayvakit, ALTUVIIIO and Sarclisa), whose sales jumped 48.3%, to €1.3bn. By contrast, the Vaccines division saw its sales slump 4.7%, to €1.1bn, hurt by an unfavorable base effect on flu vaccines.

In parallel, operating income from activities climbed 35.8% at constant exchange rates, to €3.291bn in the second quarter. Finally, net income from activities jumped 28.9%, to €2.501bn.



Sanofi used this release to raise certain financial targets. The group now expects a revenue growth rate of around 10% at constant exchange rates, versus "in the high end of a single-digit range previously".



Analysts mostly optimistic



For Jefferies, second-quarter sales beat expectations by 8%, thanks to Dupixent (+16% versus the consensus). Analysts also praised the Dupixent sales target set at €25bn for 2030, while the vaccines target was cut by €1bn, to €9bn. The rating remains Buy, with a target price of €100.



At Oddo BHF, analysts point to strong growth in sales and earnings, even excluding exceptional items. They nonetheless issued a warning for the second half. The July to December period will face a tougher comparison base and will no longer benefit from Regeneron payments for R&D. The consensus sits slightly below the new targets, which probably explains the stock's drop on Thursday.