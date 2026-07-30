Over the April to June period, the drugmaker saw revenue rise 17.8% at constant exchange rates, or 16% on a reported basis, reaching €11.597bn. Over the full first half, sales rose 15.7%, again at comparable exchange rates, to a total of €22.106bn.
As for commercial momentum, it was driven by a surge in Dupixent sales (+37.6%, to €5.2bn), topping the €5bn mark for the first time in a single quarter. The group also benefited from new launches in Pharma (Ayvakit, ALTUVIIIO and Sarclisa), whose sales jumped 48.3%, to €1.3bn. By contrast, the Vaccines division saw its sales slump 4.7%, to €1.1bn, hurt by an unfavorable base effect on flu vaccines. In parallel, operating income from activities climbed 35.8% at constant exchange rates, to €3.291bn in the second quarter. Finally, net income from activities jumped 28.9%, to €2.501bn.
Sanofi used this release to raise certain financial targets. The group now expects a revenue growth rate of around 10% at constant exchange rates, versus "in the high end of a single-digit range previously".
Analysts mostly optimistic
For Jefferies, second-quarter sales beat expectations by 8%, thanks to Dupixent (+16% versus the consensus). Analysts also praised the Dupixent sales target set at €25bn for 2030, while the vaccines target was cut by €1bn, to €9bn. The rating remains Buy, with a target price of €100.
At Oddo BHF, analysts point to strong growth in sales and earnings, even excluding exceptional items. They nonetheless issued a warning for the second half. The July to December period will face a tougher comparison base and will no longer benefit from Regeneron payments for R&D. The consensus sits slightly below the new targets, which probably explains the stock's drop on Thursday.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
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