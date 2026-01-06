Sanofi Invests $30 Million in Enable Injections

Enable Injections reports that Sanofi is investing $30 million to accelerate the development of its manufacturing, strengthen its supply chain capabilities, and boost its commercial growth.

This funding will further enhance Enable's ability to meet the growing demand for the enFuse system, designed to deliver large-volume medications subcutaneously with a single click, using a small, hidden, retractable needle.



Enable's hands-free on-body injector (OBI) was featured in two studies on Sanofi's Sarclisa for multiple myeloma (IRAKLIA and IZALCO), both presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting in June 2025.



The OBI is an automated injector engineered to administer the hyaluronidase-free subcutaneous formulation of Sarclisa. Its use for Sarclisa is currently under review by regulatory authorities.