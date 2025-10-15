Sanofi announces the opening of a Center of Translational Excellence dedicated to autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in Montpellier, in partnership with the Immun4Cure University Hospital Institute, Montpellier University Hospital, INSERM, and the University of Montpellier.



This center, the first of its kind in the world, aims to bring together basic research, clinical trials and early patient involvement to accelerate the development of new treatments.



Houman Ashrafian, Executive Vice President of R&D, emphasizes that this initiative "is a strategic lever for transforming immunology research." The work will focus in particular on rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, with the aim of conducting initial clinical studies by the end of 2026.



Mobilizing dozens of researchers, the center draws on Sanofi's capabilities in artificial intelligence, clinical data, and decision sciences to design more targeted therapies.



This public-private partnership reinforces Sanofi's innovation strategy and confirms France's leading role in global immunology research.