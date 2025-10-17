The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a negative opinion on the marketing authorization application for Rezurock (belumosudil) for the third-line treatment of adults and children with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD).



Sanofi will request a re-examination of the CHMP opinion.



cGVHD is a potentially fatal complication that devastates the lives of nearly 50% of patients who undergo stem cell transplantation. cGVHD is considered one of the leading causes of late morbidity and mortality without relapse after stem cell transplantation.



Rezurock is currently approved in 20 countries, including the US, the UK and Canada, for the treatment of patients aged 12 years and older with cGVHD.



We are disappointed by the CHMP's negative opinion on Rezurock in the EU, but we remain committed to serving the transplant patient community, it said.



"Sanofi is confident in the comprehensive clinical and real-world evidence demonstrating the consistent efficacy and well-established safety profile of Rezurock as a third-line treatment for chronic graft-versus-host disease."