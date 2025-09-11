Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' opinion on Sanofi shares, while reducing its target price for them from €116 to €110, following an update in which the broker raised its WACC (weighted average cost of capital) from 7.5% to 7.9%.



The stock's valuation remains attractive in view of its anticipated growth, although it is penalized by a lack of investor confidence in the group's ability to renew its product portfolio internally, the analyst said.



While the success of tolebrutinib could allay fears, failure could once again severely penalize the stock beyond its financial impact, he warns, considering that the results of tolebrutinib are taking on greater significance.



Estimating that the stock's 2026 P/E of 9.6x represents a 28% discount compared to its peers, while modeling 10% growth over 2024/28, Oddo BHF considers that the PEG is therefore very low, at only 0.9x compared to 1.4x for the sector median.