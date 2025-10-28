Sanofi announces that it has placed a bond issue in five tranches for a total amount of $3bn, including three tranches maturing in November 2027, November 2028 and November 2032, bearing interest at fixed rates of 3.75%, 3.80% and 4.20% respectively.



The other two tranches, maturing in November 2027 and November 2028, will bear interest at variable rates of SOFR (Secured Overnight Financing Rate) capitalized +0.46% and SOFR capitalized+ 0.54%, respectively.



The bonds were issued under the public bond issuance program registered with the US SEC on April 4, 2024. Sanofi will use the net proceeds from the issuance of these bonds for general corporate purposes.