The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending the authorization of Dupixent (dupilumab) in the EU for the treatment of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) in adults and adolescents.



This recommendation applies to people aged 12 years and older with moderate to severe disease who have had an inadequate response to H1 antihistamines (H1AH) and have never received anti-immunoglobulin E (IgE) therapy. A final decision is expected in the coming months.



The CHMP's positive opinion is supported by data from two studies in the Phase 3 LIBERTY-CUPID program (NCT04180488; Study A and Study C), both of which showed that Dupixent significantly reduced itching and hives at 24 weeks compared to placebo.



A third study in the LIBERTY-CUPID program, Study B, conducted in a different population of patients with CSU, provided additional safety data.



Dupixent is approved for CSU in certain adults and adolescents in several countries, including Japan and the US.