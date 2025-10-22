Sanofi announces that its efdoralprine alfa (formerly INBRX-101) met all key primary and secondary endpoints in the global Phase 2 ElevAATe study in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency emphysema, a rare disease.



The study demonstrated a statistically significant mean increase in functional AAT (alpha-1 antitrypsin) levels within the normal range compared to patients receiving weekly plasma-derived replacement therapy at week 32.



It also demonstrated a greater mean increase in mean fAAT concentration and a higher percentage of days above the lower limit of the normal range for the every three- or four-week dosing regimens.



Recombinant efdoralprine alfa was well tolerated, with an adverse event profile similar to that of plasma-derived therapy. Further safety monitoring will be evaluated in the Phase 2 ElevAATe OLE study.



These data support three- and four-week dosing regimens for efdoralprine alfa, which would represent a significant improvement in convenience compared to weekly plasma-derived therapy.