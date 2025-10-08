Sanofi reports that AlphaMedix met all primary efficacy endpoints in a Phase 2 trial, demonstrating clinically meaningful benefits in gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs).



It showed significant objective response rates and prolonged clinical benefits in patients with unresectable or metastatic GEP-NETs expressing the somatostatin receptor, regardless of whether they had previously been treated with internal radiation therapy.



Benefits were also observed in both cohorts in key secondary endpoints, including progression-free survival and overall survival. Finally, AlphaMedix demonstrated an acceptable safety profile, which was similar in both cohorts.



The ALPHAMEDIX-02 trial is ongoing, and the full results will be presented at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. The results will also serve as a basis for discussions with health authorities.