Ahead of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) congress in Paris, Sanofi says it will present results from the HS-OBTAIN Phase 2a study showing the efficacy of its brivekimig in the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa.



Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic and debilitating inflammatory skin disease characterized by painful skin nodules, abscesses, and fistulas, the group said, adding that approximately 196,000 adults live with this disease in the EU.



In this study, brivekimig resulted in clinically meaningful improvements in primary and secondary endpoints in biotherapy-naive patients compared to placebo at week 16. It was well tolerated, with no serious adverse events.



Sanofi adds that these results indicate that joint targeting of TNF and OX40L with brivekimig could be a promising strategy for reducing underlying inflammation, leading to improved symptoms of hidradenitis suppurativa.