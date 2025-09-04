Sanofi reports that the global Phase 3 COAST 1 study, evaluating amlitelimab administered either every four weeks or every 12 weeks in adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, met all of its key primary and secondary endpoints.



Amlitelimab demonstrated statistically and clinically significant efficacy in terms of skin clearance and disease severity compared to placebo at week 24, with efficacy increasing progressively throughout the treatment period.



The study results confirm its potential as the first and only treatment for atopic dermatitis that can be administered only four times a year. Amlitelimab was well tolerated and no new safety concerns were identified in this study.



Additional data from the Phase 3 study will provide further insight into the efficacy and safety profile of amlitelimab, including the role of long-term maintenance treatment and the potential for off-treatment efficacy in various patient populations.