Sanofi Ventures announced an additional investment of $625m over several years from Sanofi. The cash infusion brings the total value of Sanofi Ventures’ assets to over $1.4bn



Sanofi Ventures is the venture capital arm of Sanofi, investing in leading companies in the fields of biotechnology and artificial intelligence/digital health.



Since its inception in 2012, the fund has deployed more than $800m in over 70 innovative companies in the fields of biotechnology and digital health.



This significant new financial commitment reflects our deep belief that some of the most important medical advances are born in start-up companies. With a proven track record of strategic wins and successful exit strategies, Sanofi Ventures has become a powerful driver of scientific progress and strategic growth, it said.