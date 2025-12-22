Sanofi Reaches Agreement with Trump Administration

Sanofi announced Friday evening that it has reached an agreement with the Trump Administration to "ensure American patients have better access to more affordable medicines and to strengthen the United States' role in bioproduction and biopharmaceutical innovation".

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/22/2025 at 01:09 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The agreement will guarantee Medicaid programs access to certain Sanofi medicines at the same prices offered in other high-income countries. This will reduce prices by an average of 61% for some medicines used to treat diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological diseases, as well as cancer.



Sanofi will also offer patients access to lower-cost medicines through TrumpRx.gov and other direct-to-patient platforms, with average savings of nearly 70% on certain drugs intended for the treatment of infections as well as cardiovascular and diabetic diseases.



The French group adds that it will adopt "a more balanced approach to pricing policies in high-income economies," and will build on its previously announced $20 billion investment to support production, innovation, and economic growth in the United States.



The agreement includes a three-year period without the application of Section 232 tariffs on products imported by Sanofi into the United States. The deal does not impact its growth strategy or its financial outlook during this period.