Sanofi Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for MS Treatment

Sanofi announced that the U.S. FDA has issued a complete response letter regarding its application for marketing authorization of tolebrutinib, intended for the treatment of non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS) in adults.

Published on 12/24/2025

The French group recalls that, at the request of the American health authority, it had previously submitted an expanded access protocol for tolebrutinib in nrSPMS, an announcement based on its most recent exchanges with the FDA.



The agency had in fact decided to extend the review process for the regulatory revision beyond the target action date of December 28, with additional guidance expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026.



"Today's FDA decision represents a significant and important shift from the feedback the agency had previously provided to Sanofi," responded Houman Ashrafian, the company's Head of R&D, expressing that he was "very disappointed by this action."



Recalling that tolebrutinib had previously been granted "innovative drug" designation, Sanofi states that it "remains committed to working with the FDA to find a path forward for tolebrutinib."



Tolebrutinib received provisional approval in the United Arab Emirates last July. It is currently under regulatory review in the European Union and in other jurisdictions worldwide.

