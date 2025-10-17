Sanofi announced on Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency has issued a positive opinion recommending the approval of Wayrilz as a new treatment for immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in adult patients who are refractory to other treatments.



ITP is a disease characterized by an immune disorder that causes low platelet counts, leading to various bleeding symptoms and a risk of thromboembolism.



In addition to bruising and bleeding, which can include life-threatening episodes such as intracranial hemorrhage, people living with ITP may also experience a reduced quality of life, including physical fatigue and cognitive impairment.



The CHMP's favorable opinion is based on the results of a Phase 3 study that showed a sustained positive impact on platelet count, bleeding, and other symptoms.



In a press release, Sanofi stated that the European Union's final decision is expected in the coming months.



Thanks to its multi-immune modulation, which treats immune system dysfunction, Wayrilz is also being studied for various rare diseases, such as warm autoantibody hemolytic anemia (wAHAI), IgG4-related disease (IgG4-RD), and sickle cell disease (SCD).