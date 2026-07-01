Sanofi released its second-quarter "aide-mémoire"
The French drugmaker unveiled a document designed to facilitate financial modeling of its quarterly results. It covers non-comparable items, the impact of foreign currencies and the number of shares. Sanofi's second-quarter 2026 results will be published on July 30, 2026.
Published on 07/01/2026 at 01:54 am EDT
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Sanofi also reiterates that its gross margin from operations is expected to increase in 2026, even if that improvement is not expected to be linear and could vary from one quarter to the next due to product mix and seasonality.