Sanofi released its second-quarter "aide-mémoire"

The French drugmaker unveiled a document designed to facilitate financial modeling of its quarterly results. It covers non-comparable items, the impact of foreign currencies and the number of shares. Sanofi's second-quarter 2026 results will be published on July 30, 2026.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 07/01/2026 at 01:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In the note, the French drugmaker says that, based on exchange-rate movements since the start of the year, the currency impact in the second quarter of 2026 is estimated at about -2% on revenue and about -3% on net profit per share from operations.



Sanofi also reiterates that its gross margin from operations is expected to increase in 2026, even if that improvement is not expected to be linear and could vary from one quarter to the next due to product mix and seasonality.