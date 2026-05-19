Sanofi reports positive data in AATD

At the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference in Orlando, Florida, Sanofi announced positive data from the international Phase 2 ElevAATe study evaluating efdoralprin alfa in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).

Vincent Gallet Published on 05/19/2026 at 02:04 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

A rare hereditary disorder characterized by low levels or absence of AAT, a liver-produced protein that protects the lungs from inflammation and damage, AATD causes progressive deterioration of lung and liver tissue.



The study demonstrated the superiority of the investigational efdoralprin alfa over standard augmentation therapy in achieving and maintaining normalized levels of functional alpha-1 antitrypsin (fAAT) in adult patients with AATD-related emphysema.



Primary and key secondary endpoints met



Efdoralprin alfa, administered every 3 weeks, achieved mean increases in trough fAAT concentrations more than 3 times higher than those of weekly plasma-derived proteins (pdAAT), meeting the primary objective.



All key secondary endpoints of the study were also met, highlighting the potential of efdoralprin alfa as the first treatment capable of maintaining normal fAAT levels in patients with a reduced dosing frequency.



In patients treated every 3 weeks, fAAT levels remained above the normal threshold for 100% of the days during the 32-week study, compared to 41% of days for patients on standard augmentation therapy.



Efdoralprin alfa was well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to pdAAT; no participants experienced treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) leading to permanent discontinuation of the study treatment.



Sanofi noted that efdoralprin alfa has been granted Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation in the United States, as well as Orphan Drug designation in the European Union.