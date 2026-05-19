At the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2026 International Conference in Orlando, Florida, Sanofi announced positive data from the international Phase 2 ElevAATe study evaluating efdoralprin alfa in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).
A rare hereditary disorder characterized by low levels or absence of AAT, a liver-produced protein that protects the lungs from inflammation and damage, AATD causes progressive deterioration of lung and liver tissue.
The study demonstrated the superiority of the investigational efdoralprin alfa over standard augmentation therapy in achieving and maintaining normalized levels of functional alpha-1 antitrypsin (fAAT) in adult patients with AATD-related emphysema.
Primary and key secondary endpoints met
Efdoralprin alfa, administered every 3 weeks, achieved mean increases in trough fAAT concentrations more than 3 times higher than those of weekly plasma-derived proteins (pdAAT), meeting the primary objective.
All key secondary endpoints of the study were also met, highlighting the potential of efdoralprin alfa as the first treatment capable of maintaining normal fAAT levels in patients with a reduced dosing frequency.
In patients treated every 3 weeks, fAAT levels remained above the normal threshold for 100% of the days during the 32-week study, compared to 41% of days for patients on standard augmentation therapy.
Efdoralprin alfa was well tolerated, with a safety profile comparable to pdAAT; no participants experienced treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) leading to permanent discontinuation of the study treatment.
Sanofi noted that efdoralprin alfa has been granted Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation in the United States, as well as Orphan Drug designation in the European Union.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.