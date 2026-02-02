Sanofi Rises After Phase 3 Data and Oddo BHF Rating

Sanofi (+0.95%, at 79.94 euros) is up after announcing that its Venglustat met all primary endpoints in a phase 3 study for type 3 Gaucher disease. The group is also the subject of a note from Oddo BHF, in which the financial institution maintains its Outperform rating on the stock, while lowering its price target from 110 to 103 euros.

02/02/2026

Specifically, Sanofi's product, administered orally on a daily basis, achieved its primary endpoint and three key secondary endpoints in adult and pediatric patients (aged 12 and over) with neurological manifestations of type 3 Gaucher disease, a rare (genetic) lysosomal disorder. The company notes that there is currently no approved treatment for this disease.



Patients receiving this medication showed statistically significant improvements in their neurological symptoms.



Meanwhile, Venglustat was also studied for the treatment of Fabry disease, another rare lysosomal disorder. While it showed a reduction in neuropathic and abdominal pain, it did not meet its primary endpoint in this indication.



Oddo BHF Remains Optimistic for the Medium Term



For its part, Oddo BHF reports that it organized Sanofi's "Roadshow" for France. The outcome is that the P&L is growing—meaning revenues and profits continue to rise. Furthermore, the cash flow suggests potential for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and the balance sheet is healthy, but the group needs to strengthen its pipeline (products in development).



Specifically, analysts estimate that revenue growth in 2026 should be lower than in 2025, mainly due to what is likely to be a more challenging year for vaccines. At the same time, earnings per share growth is expected to be slightly below that of sales, despite an anticipated increase in financial expenses linked to expected M&A activity.



Regarding the pipeline, Oddo BHF considers management's tone to be "more clear-eyed and selective than before." Analysts believe that Tolebrutinib, for multiple sclerosis, will not be launched in the United States while it is still under review in Europe.



As for Itepekimab, for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the need to launch a phase 3 study would mean a three-year delay, while competitors, notably GSK, are accelerating in parallel.



Finally, Amlitelimab, for atopic dermatitis, is not intended to replace the blockbuster Dupixent, as its 24-week efficacy data are lower, but it does show continuous improvement over time without plateauing, and a highly differentiated administration profile (up to six times fewer injections).



Ultimately, Oddo BHF reports that Sanofi is targeting 10 billion euros in sales from the pipeline by 2030, a goal analysts consider achievable at this stage, with the potential for outperformance via Ayvakit, a treatment for systemic mastocytosis and gastrointestinal stromal tumors.