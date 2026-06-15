Sanofi has announced that the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval for Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) to slow the decline of endogenous insulin production in pediatric patients aged 8 to 17 recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Tzield is not effective as a disease-modifying therapy in non-autoimmune dysglycemic conditions.
This indication is granted under the accelerated approval pathway, based on data demonstrating a reduction in the decline of C-peptide levels. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in one or more confirmatory trials.
The approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 PROTECT study, which evaluated beta-cell function through a significant slowing in the decrease of mean C-peptide levels at the end of the trial compared to placebo, as well as data from a broader clinical development program involving more than 900 patients treated with Tzield.
"Tzield will now offer a new path in the Stage 3 T1D treatment paradigm, one that we hope will allow healthcare professionals in the U.S. to take a more proactive approach to counteracting the underlying autoimmune attack on insulin-producing beta cells," commented Christopher Corsico, Global Head of Development at Sanofi.
Drugs receiving accelerated approval are intended to treat serious conditions with unmet medical needs, based on a surrogate endpoint reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. In this context, the Phase 3 BETA-PRESERVE confirmatory study has been initiated and is currently enrolling participants.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite) and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be carried out. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of rankings based on the following ratings: Returns (Composite), Profitability (Composite) and Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully read the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.