Sanofi Secures Accelerated Approval in Diabetes

Sanofi has announced that the U.S. FDA granted accelerated approval for Tzield (teplizumab-mzwv) to slow the decline of endogenous insulin production in pediatric patients aged 8 to 17 recently diagnosed with Stage 3 Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). Tzield is not effective as a disease-modifying therapy in non-autoimmune dysglycemic conditions.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/15/2026 at 01:42 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This indication is granted under the accelerated approval pathway, based on data demonstrating a reduction in the decline of C-peptide levels. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in one or more confirmatory trials.



The approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 PROTECT study, which evaluated beta-cell function through a significant slowing in the decrease of mean C-peptide levels at the end of the trial compared to placebo, as well as data from a broader clinical development program involving more than 900 patients treated with Tzield.



"Tzield will now offer a new path in the Stage 3 T1D treatment paradigm, one that we hope will allow healthcare professionals in the U.S. to take a more proactive approach to counteracting the underlying autoimmune attack on insulin-producing beta cells," commented Christopher Corsico, Global Head of Development at Sanofi.



Drugs receiving accelerated approval are intended to treat serious conditions with unmet medical needs, based on a surrogate endpoint reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. In this context, the Phase 3 BETA-PRESERVE confirmatory study has been initiated and is currently enrolling participants.