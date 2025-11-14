Sanofi has announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has recommended approval of Teizeild for delaying the onset of stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in patients aged eight years and older diagnosed with stage 2 T1D.

This recommendation is based on a phase 2 study showing a median delay of approximately two years in progression to stage 3 compared to placebo.

At the end of the study, 57% of patients receiving Teizeild remained at stage 2, versus 28% in the placebo group, with a consistent safety profile (notably, transient lymphopenia and skin rashes).

Olivier Charmeil, Executive Vice President of General Medicines, emphasized that this advancement could "transform a century-old treatment paradigm" by targeting the disease earlier.

The medication is already approved in several countries outside the European Union for the same indication. Sanofi will not, for the time being, pursue its application for recently diagnosed stage 3 T1D and is currently evaluating next steps.