Sanofi has announced an agreement to acquire Dynavax Technologies, a publicly traded vaccine company that markets an adult hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV B, and is developing a differentiated shingles vaccine candidate.
"This acquisition strengthens Sanofi's presence in the adult vaccination sector by combining Dynavax's vaccine expertise with Sanofi's global reach, development capabilities, and distribution power," the company stated.
Currently marketed in the United States, HEPLISAV B stands out with its two-dose, one-month schedule, enabling higher seroprotection rates more quickly than other hepatitis B vaccines.
The acquisition also allows Sanofi to acquire Dynavax's shingles vaccine candidate, Z-1018, which is currently in phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as other vaccine pipeline projects.
Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will launch a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dynavax for $15.50 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $2.2 billion.
This acquisition is not expected to impact Sanofi's financial outlook for 2025. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (79.8%): prescription drugs in the areas of specialty medicine (63.2% of net sales; for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases) and general medicine (36.8%; mainly for the treatment of diabetes and cardiovascular diseases);
- human vaccines (20.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2024, the group had 52 production sites worldwide.
In October 2024, the consumer healthcare products business (Opella) was classified as a discontinued operation.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (4.4%), Europe (17.6%), the United States (48.7%), China (6.5%) and other (22.8%).
