Sanofi Set to Acquire Dynavax Technologies

Sanofi has announced an agreement to acquire Dynavax Technologies, a publicly traded vaccine company that markets an adult hepatitis B vaccine, HEPLISAV B, and is developing a differentiated shingles vaccine candidate.

Published on 12/24/2025

"This acquisition strengthens Sanofi's presence in the adult vaccination sector by combining Dynavax's vaccine expertise with Sanofi's global reach, development capabilities, and distribution power," the company stated.



Currently marketed in the United States, HEPLISAV B stands out with its two-dose, one-month schedule, enabling higher seroprotection rates more quickly than other hepatitis B vaccines.



The acquisition also allows Sanofi to acquire Dynavax's shingles vaccine candidate, Z-1018, which is currently in phase 1/2 clinical development, as well as other vaccine pipeline projects.



Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi will launch a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Dynavax for $15.50 per share, representing a total equity value of approximately $2.2 billion.



This acquisition is not expected to impact Sanofi's financial outlook for 2025. Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be finalized in the first quarter of 2026.