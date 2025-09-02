Sanofi shares rose slightly on Tuesday morning on the Paris Stock Exchange following an upgrade from Deutsche Bank analysts, who say they are optimistic about the potential of amlitelimab, the new treatment for atopic dermatitis developed by the laboratory.



At around 10:45 a.m., the stock was up 0.9%, after gaining as much as 1.2% at the start of trading. The CAC 40 index was up 0.2%.



In the absence of any real momentum in drug discovery, Sanofi remains heavily dependent on its flagship drug Dupixent, which accounts for nearly half of its pharmaceutical revenues, but whose patent is set to expire in 2031, the analyst notes.



This sword of Damocles hangs over the biopharmaceutical group's stock market valuation, notes the broker, which he believes partly explains why the stock is trading at fairly low valuation multiples (11x earnings).



Hopes now rest on the phase 3 results of amlitelimab, its experimental treatment for atopic dermatitis, a product that targets a market relatively close to that of Dupixent—representing more than 70% of its current sales—and which could therefore take over from Sanofi's current blockbuster, he adds.



In this context of investor mistrust, the stock appears undervalued relative to the risk involved, according to Deutsche Bank, which is therefore raising its recommendation and setting a new target price of €110, highlighting upside potential of 22%.