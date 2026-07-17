Sanofi strengthens its research alliance with Aqemia

Aqemia, a drug discovery company that combines generative AI and quantum physics to design small-molecule medicines, is announcing the expansion of its multi-year research collaboration with Sanofi, first unveiled in December 2023.

This collaboration makes Aqemia eligible to receive up to $140m in upfront and milestone payments across all programs. It spans the full drug discovery process, from identifying early promising compounds to selecting a development candidate.



Aqemia is leveraging Qemi, its proprietary physics-based generative AI platform, to design new molecules aligned with Sanofi's preferred therapeutic targets, in close collaboration with the scientific teams at the French pharmaceutical group.



The collaboration is now being carried out across multiple continents, between Aqemia researchers in Paris and London, and Sanofi researchers in Boston, Frankfurt and Paris. Aqemia's platform has been deployed on Sanofi targets of interest, including as part of complex and strategic projects.



Sanofi is now going further by proposing a new therapeutic target, expanding the scope of the collaboration and triggering a significant milestone payment. This decision reflects the confidence both teams place in the Qemi platform to address a growing range of research projects.