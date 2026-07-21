Sanofi tightens its Executive Committee

The French pharmaceutical giant is announcing a major overhaul of its governance effective September 1, 2026. By slimming down its executive committee, Sanofi aims to streamline management and strengthen its mergers-and-acquisitions capabilities.

Among the key changes in this organization chart, the remit of Chief Financial Officer François Roger is being significantly expanded. He will now also oversee Business Operations as well as Global Partnering & Business Development, in order to adopt a unified approach to mergers and acquisitions.



Within the R&D and Vaccines division, Paulo Fontoura is taking overall responsibility for R&D, while Thomas Triomphe (Head of Vaccines) is expanding his role by taking oversight of the Group's strategic activities in China.



Finally, Olivier Charmeil is handing General Medicines to Thomas Grenier to become an adviser to Chief Executive Officer Belén Garijo. For his part, Roy Papatheodorou (general counsel) is leaving the group after four years and is being replaced by Jamie Haney.