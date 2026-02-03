Sanofi to Buy Back Up to €1 Billion of Its Own Shares in 2026

The pharmaceutical group announced in a press release its intention to launch a share buyback program in 2026 for an amount that could reach up to €1 billion.

Sanofi signed a mandate on February 2 with an investment service provider, providing for the repurchase of its own shares between February 3, 2026, and December 31, 2026 at the latest, within the limit of this amount.