Sanofi announced on Monday its plan to dedicate EUR300 million to the development of new equipment focused on artificial intelligence (AI) in France. This sum will be in addition to the EUR700 million in projects already scheduled to modernize its industrial facilities in the country between 2025 and 2026.

The pharmaceutical group specified that these investments will complement the EUR2.5 billion it invests annually in research in France, making it the nation's leading private investor in R&D across all sectors for several years running.

On the occasion of the first 'Choose France' summit dedicated to French businesses, Sanofi reaffirmed France's crucial role in its industrial, scientific, and digital strategies. Nearly 30% of its global workforce dedicated to digital professions is currently based in France.

Since the Covid pandemic, Sanofi estimates it has invested more than EUR3.5 billion in the establishment of strategic platforms for the production of medicines and vaccines. Since 2022, the group has unlocked nearly EUR1 billion to provide France with a comprehensive, end-to-end strategic capacity and value chain for messenger RNA (mRNA).