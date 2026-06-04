In 2025, more than 31,000 Sanofi staff members, representing 44% of the workforce, elected to invest in the company. Currently, nearly 90,000 employees and former staff are shareholders in the French healthcare giant, holding approximately 2.93% of its share capital.

From June 9 to June 29, shares will be offered at a subscription price of 59.87 EUR. Furthermore, for every five shares subscribed, employees will be eligible to receive one free share (up to a maximum of four free shares per employee).

Each eligible employee may subscribe for up to 1,500 Sanofi shares, subject to the legal limit of a maximum subscription amount not exceeding 25% of their gross annual compensation, net of any voluntary contributions already made to employee savings schemes in 2026.

The issuance is expected to be completed and the share delivery process finalized by the end of July 2026. The number of shares offered is capped at 9,816,701, and they will be fully fungible with the existing ordinary shares comprising the capital.