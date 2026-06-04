Sanofi to launch global employee share ownership plan
Sanofi has announced the launch of 'Action 2026', its global employee share ownership plan, which will open on June 9 to more than 75,000 employees across 52 countries. The move reflects the Board of Directors' renewed commitment to involving staff in the company's growth and performance.
In 2025, more than 31,000 Sanofi staff members, representing 44% of the workforce, elected to invest in the company. Currently, nearly 90,000 employees and former staff are shareholders in the French healthcare giant, holding approximately 2.93% of its share capital.
From June 9 to June 29, shares will be offered at a subscription price of 59.87 EUR. Furthermore, for every five shares subscribed, employees will be eligible to receive one free share (up to a maximum of four free shares per employee).
Each eligible employee may subscribe for up to 1,500 Sanofi shares, subject to the legal limit of a maximum subscription amount not exceeding 25% of their gross annual compensation, net of any voluntary contributions already made to employee savings schemes in 2026.
The issuance is expected to be completed and the share delivery process finalized by the end of July 2026. The number of shares offered is capped at 9,816,701, and they will be fully fungible with the existing ordinary shares comprising the capital.
Sanofi is the largest European pharmaceutical group. Net sales by family of products break down as follows:
- pharmaceutical products (81.8%): prescription drugs for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases, autoimmune diseases, rare diseases, cancers and rare hematological diseases;
- human vaccines (18.2%): pediatric vaccines, vaccines for flu, meningitis, and polio, booster vaccines, and vaccines for travelers and endemic areas.
At the end of 2025, the group had 37 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (3.9%), Europe (17.1%), the United States (50.8%), China (6%) and other (22.2%).
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