Sanofi to launch global employee share ownership plan

Sanofi has announced the launch of 'Action 2026', its global employee share ownership plan, which will open on June 9 to more than 75,000 employees across 52 countries. The move reflects the Board of Directors' renewed commitment to involving staff in the company's growth and performance.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/04/2026 at 05:54 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

In 2025, more than 31,000 Sanofi staff members, representing 44% of the workforce, elected to invest in the company. Currently, nearly 90,000 employees and former staff are shareholders in the French healthcare giant, holding approximately 2.93% of its share capital.



From June 9 to June 29, shares will be offered at a subscription price of 59.87 EUR. Furthermore, for every five shares subscribed, employees will be eligible to receive one free share (up to a maximum of four free shares per employee).



Each eligible employee may subscribe for up to 1,500 Sanofi shares, subject to the legal limit of a maximum subscription amount not exceeding 25% of their gross annual compensation, net of any voluntary contributions already made to employee savings schemes in 2026.



The issuance is expected to be completed and the share delivery process finalized by the end of July 2026. The number of shares offered is capped at 9,816,701, and they will be fully fungible with the existing ordinary shares comprising the capital.