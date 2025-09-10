Sanofi announces the presentation of 14 abstracts, including three oral presentations, at the ECTRIMS 2025 congress to be held in Barcelona from September 24 to 26, enabling the laboratory to strengthen its position in multiple sclerosis (MS). The data will cover biomarker innovation, symptom monitoring, and the efficacy and safety of tolebrutinib and frexalimab.



New Phase 3 analyses of tolebrutinib will be presented, including its impact in non-relapsing secondary progressive MS and on relapse-independent progression in relapsing MS. Results from the Phase 2 extension of frexalimab confirm its potential as a highly effective, non-depleting treatment.



Sanofi will also present data on the clinical and economic burden of MS in the United States, a new SAW index for early detection of insidious progression, and MSCopilot digital biomarkers tested in real-world conditions.



Erik Wallström, Head of Neuroscience and Ophthalmology Development, says the overall research strategy aims to target the root causes of MS progression to improve patients' quality of life.



















