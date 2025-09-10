Sanofi reports that the Chinese Health Products Agency has approved its Tzield (teplizumab) as the first disease-modifying treatment for adult and pediatric patients (aged eight years and older) with stage 2 autoimmune type 1 diabetes (T1D).



This approval, granted after an accelerated review, is based on the TN-10 study, which demonstrates Tzield's ability to delay the onset of stage 3 T1D in patients with stage 2 T1D compared to placebo.



The pivotal study demonstrated that a single 14-day treatment cycle of Tzield, administered once daily, delayed the median onset of stage 3 T1D by 48.4 months versus 24.4 months in the placebo group," Sanofi said.



Tzield is already approved in the United States, the UK, Canada, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait. Regulatory reviews are ongoing in the EU and other jurisdictions around the world.