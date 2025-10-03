UBS maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, although has reduced its target price to €105 (from €115) ahead of its Q3 results. This new TP represents 23% upside potential for the stock's 23%.
UBS' Q3 sales forecasts are 2% below expectations, while its Q3 EPS forecast is 2% above expectations.
Sanofi now expects its 2025 sales to grow at a "high single-digit" percentage rate at constant exchange rates, instead of the previous "mid-to-high" range.
The healthcare group confirms that it expects a strong rebound in operating EPS, with growth at constant exchange rates in the "low double-digit percentage range" (excluding share buybacks), now including all expenses from recently acquired businesses.
Sanofi: UBS lowers target price
Published on 10/03/2025 at 06:54 am EDT
