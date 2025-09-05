UBS confirms its buy recommendation on the Sanofi stock, maintaining its target prat €115 following the report on Amlitelimab. This TP represents 34% upside potential for the stock.



We consider the 9% decline in the share price following the Amlitelimab data to be an overreaction, UBS says.



Sanofi presented the results of its Phase III clinical trial on amlitelimab, its new treatment for atopic dermatitis.



Although the drug candidate met all the key primary and secondary endpoints of the trial, its performance was less favorable than expected for this molecule.