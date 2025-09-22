Sanofi has given an update on the US regulatory review of tolebrutinib for the treatment of non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.



The US FDA has extended the action deadline for its review of the New Drug Application (New Drug Application, NDA) for tolebrutinib to treat secondary progressive non-relapsing multiple sclerosis (SPNMRMS) and slow the accumulation of disability regardless of relapse activity in adult patients.



Based on the submission of additional analyses during the review, the FDA determined that the supplemental information constituted a major amendment to the NDA and extended the target action date accordingly. The target action date for the FDA's decision has been revised to December 28, 2025.



Tolébrutinib was the first brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor in nrSPMS to be designated as a 'Breakthrough Therapy' by the FDA.



The FDA's review of tolebrutinib is based on pivotal data from the global Phase 3, randomized, double-blind HERCULES and GEMINI 1 and 2 studies evaluating the efficacy and safety of tolebrutinib in patients with nrSPMS and relapsing-remitting (RRMS) MS, respectively.



the group said that, in addition to the tolebrutinib data from HERCULES and GEMINI 1 and 2, the Phase 3 PERSEUS study in primary progressive MS is ongoing, with results expected in H2 2025.