Sanofi: Wayrilz approved in Japan to treat immune thrombocytopenia

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has granted marketing and manufacturing authorization for Wayrilz (rilzabrutinib), a new oral, reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (iBTK), for the treatment of persistent or chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in patients who do not respond adequately to other therapies or for whom tolerability is considered problematic.

Richard Sengmany Published on 06/23/2026 at 02:06 am EDT - Modified on 06/23/2026 at 02:12 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Wayrilz may help address the underlying causes of the disease through targeted multi-immune modulation aimed at key pathways of the immune system.



Wayrilz's EU approval is based on the pivotal Phase 3 LUNA 3 study, in which Wayrilz met the primary and secondary endpoints, showing a positive effect on maintaining platelet counts and on other symptoms.



The Phase 3 LUNA 3 study evaluated the efficacy and safety of Wayrilz versus placebo in adults (n = 202) with persistent or chronic ITP. Patients who achieved a platelet-count response at 12 weeks could continue in the 24-week double-blind period (64% of patients in the Wayrilz group versus 32% in the placebo group).



'Even with existing treatments, people living with immune thrombocytopenia who continue to experience symptoms face a significant unmet need,' said Manuela Buxo, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Specialty Care at Sanofi. 'With its differentiated mechanism of action, Wayrilz enables multi-immune modulation to address the underlying pathophysiology of ITP and offers new hope for patients who have not responded to prior treatment. This key milestone underscores Sanofi's commitment to delivering innovative treatment options for patients with rare diseases worldwide.'



Patients treated with Wayrilz reported an overall improvement of 10.6 points in the overall quality-of-life domain, compared with a 2.3-point increase in the placebo group, according to the Immune Thrombocytopenia Patient Assessment Questionnaire, a clinical tool designed to assess ITP symptoms and impacts. The results of this analysis are descriptive, and the study was not designed to demonstrate statistical significance.