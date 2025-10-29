On Wednesday, Sanofi announced that it would establish the new headquarters for its French operations in the heart of the La Défense business district, a project that is expected to be completed in the second half of 2027.



The French pharmaceutical group says that Sanofi France's 2,700 employees will move into a building with a surface area of around 35,000 m² spread over seven floors, comprising office and workspaces, restaurants, and a large auditorium.



In a press release, the laboratory said it wanted to position the project as a model for low-carbon real estate, with environmental performance characterized by a 45% reduction in CO2 emissions over its entire life cycle.



As part of this project developed by the developer WO2 on behalf of the Icawood investment fund, Sanofi explains that it has chosen to work with several French companies involved in structural work and façade renovation, including GCC, Goyer and the architectural firm Ateliers 2/3/4/.



By expanding its presence in Paris La Défense, Sanofi is firmly positioning France as a strategic pillar of its global transformation for the coming decades, it says.