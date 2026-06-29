Sanrio Company Ltd is s benefiting from Japan's historic tourism surge but beneath the surface lies a cost reality.

Tourism has officially turned into Japan’s economic engine. Under the government’s newly approved plan for FY 26–FY 30, the country is officially committing to pull in 60 million annual international visitors and hit 15 trillion Japanese Yen in tourist spending by 2030. This target is a 57.9% jump over 2025's record of JPY 9.5 tn in inbound consumption.

Fun fact: Inbound tourism now generates more foreign capital than electronic components, making it Japan’s second-biggest national export sector right behind automobiles.

Within this backdrop, Japan’s global character licensing market—a core discretionary segment—can bypass localized, inflation-hit domestic household budget constraints by capturing the purchasing power of experience-oriented travelers.

Consumer discretionary businesses such as Sanrio, the global entertainment and character powerhouse behind Hello Kitty, are in a good position to cash in.

The IP boom

Sanrio’s FY 26 numbers look promising at first glance. Revenue came in at JPY 194.1bn, up 33.9% y/y from FY 25’s JPY 144.9bn. The company is keeping the momentum going after its 44.9% y/y jump in FY 25. Licensing and character expansion drove this growth, especially through multiple IPs instead of just Hello Kitty, which diversifies demand beyond a single franchise.

Asia sales jumped 62.6% y/y, while Japan grew 32.1% y/y. North America barely moved at 0.4%.

The company's EBITDA surged 49.2% y/y, climbing from JPY 54.1bn in FY 25 to JPY 80.7bn in FY 26. In the same vein, Sanrio’s EBITDA margin improved from 37.3% in FY 25 to 41.6% in FY 26, reflecting a 4.3 percentage point expansion as profitable character licensing revenue outpaced rising costs.

Higher marketing and promotion costs largely drove a 24.3% y/y surge in SG&A, pushing it to JPY 72.2bn from JPY 58.0bn. In Q4 26 specifically, the company spent on marketing and hiring to build out its business.

Net profit grew to JPY 54.6bn, up 30.9% y/y, from FY 25’s JPY 41.7bn. That’s much slower than its operating profit growth of 50.3%. Costs below the operating profit are rising faster. Taxes are the big drag here, jumping from JPY 13.4bn to JPY 24.3bn.

The missing piece

With the stock down 19.2% from where it stood 12 months ago, the company has had a humbling performance. At a current price of JPY 1,126.5, it is trailing far behind its 52-week high of JPY 1,737.

Yet the valuation drop creates a stark disconnect: the company trades at a forward P/E of 21.7x based on estimated FY 27 earnings. This looks discounted when measured against the stock's three-year historical average P/E of 34.1x.

Analysts are still looking at the green flags. Out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 11 rate it a “Buy”, with only one opting for the “Hold” rating. The average target price of JPY 1,489.0 sits 36.4% above today's price.

Gaming bets

The company has explicitly warned that Middle East tensions could spike raw material prices and disrupt procurement. If Sanrio hikes prices to offset this inflation, consumer demand will likely take a hit.

Rising SG&A expenses from heavier marketing and personnel spending mean that profitability will tank if revenue growth slows down. Operationally, stoppages in production and shipping delays could directly threaten sales in key markets like the US. Finally, new segments such as “New Business and Others” (gaming) carry heavy execution risk. It could rack up upfront costs right now but won't contribute real revenue for a while.