Santander rises on Deutsche Bank comments

Santander is up 2.8% at €12.3 in Madrid, supported by positive comments from Deutsche Bank, which reiterates its 'buy' rating on the Spanish lender's shares, with its price target raised to €13.55 from €12.10.

'Santander's upward trajectory in profitability continued in the second quarter of 2026, with results that strongly validate the bank's strategic transformation, unlocking significant potential through internal levers,' the German bank said.



Deutsche Bank also views the acquisitions of TSB and Webster Bank favorably, which, 'while complex, are strategically positioned to strengthen contributions from the UK and the US'.



'Overall, despite the expected impacts from mergers and acquisitions throughout 2026, the first-half results provide a solid base to exceed 2026 targets and strengthen Santander's position among its European peers in terms of EPS growth,' the bank added.



'This steady performance, which is expected to accelerate in 2026-2027, reinforces our confidence in Santander's strategic execution and its ability to beat the consensus,' the German bank concluded in its research note.