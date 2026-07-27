Santander is up 2.8% at €12.3 in Madrid, supported by positive comments from Deutsche Bank, which reiterates its 'buy' rating on the Spanish lender's shares, with its price target raised to €13.55 from €12.10.
'Santander's upward trajectory in profitability continued in the second quarter of 2026, with results that strongly validate the bank's strategic transformation, unlocking significant potential through internal levers,' the German bank said.
Deutsche Bank also views the acquisitions of TSB and Webster Bank favorably, which, 'while complex, are strategically positioned to strengthen contributions from the UK and the US'.
'Overall, despite the expected impacts from mergers and acquisitions throughout 2026, the first-half results provide a solid base to exceed 2026 targets and strengthen Santander's position among its European peers in terms of EPS growth,' the bank added.
'This steady performance, which is expected to accelerate in 2026-2027, reinforces our confidence in Santander's strategic execution and its ability to beat the consensus,' the German bank concluded in its research note.
Banco Santander, S.A. is Spain's largest banking group. The activity is organized into three sectors:
- commercial banking: retail banking activities and specialized financial services (consumer loans, mortgages, etc.);
- investment, financial and market banking: classic and specialized financing (financing acquisitions, projects, etc.), financial engineering (consulting on mergers and acquisitions, stock transactions, etc.), intervention in the stock, rate and exchange markets, etc.;
- asset management and private banking. The group also develops bank insurance activities through Santander Seguros and Banesto Seguros.
At the end of 2024, the group managed EUR 1,095.8 billion in current deposits and EUR 1,076.3 billion in current credits.
The products and services are marketed via a network of 7,124 branches worldwide.
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