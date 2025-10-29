Santander shares are fairly flat in Madrid today, after reporting an 11% increase in attributable profit to €10.34bn for the first nine months of 2025, a record performance for the period.



These strong results were driven by the good performance of net interest income, record levels of commission income and further efficiency gains, with continued improvement in credit quality, it explains.



Santander also points out that its total customer base has reached 178 million, after gaining more than seven million in the last 12 months, and that its loans have grown by 2% in constant euros to reach €1 trillion.



The Spanish bank reaffirms its targets for the current financial year and confirms that it plans to distribute at least €10 billion in share buybacks from profits and surplus capital in 2025 and 2026.