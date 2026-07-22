Santander trends higher after a reassuring quarterly report

Santander is up 2% at €12.1 in Madrid, following the release of its Q2 2026 results, marked by profit in line with analysts' expectations, as well as net interest income and fees that came in slightly better than expected, according to KBW.

The Spanish banking giant posted underlying profit of €3.8bn for the second quarter, up 17% year on year, helped in particular by an improvement in its efficiency ratio to 42.8%, 2.9 percentage points better than a year ago.



Revenue rose 6% to €30.8bn, with strong growth in net interest income (+7%) and net fee income (+9%), driven by a larger customer base and higher volumes across its various businesses.



Santander said loans and customer funds rose 9% and 11%, respectively, at constant exchange rates, supported by stronger customer activity and the integration of TSB, whose acquisition was completed on April 30.



Total costs declined (-2% at constant exchange rates, excluding TSB), reflecting efficiency gains from ONE Transformation, which continued to deliver structural operating leverage, supporting revenue growth while reducing the cost to serve.



Santander said it remains on track to meet its 2026 targets: mid-single-digit revenue growth, lower costs, both at constant exchange rates, as well as higher profit and a CET1 ratio of between 12.8% and 13%.



KBW stays at 'outperform'



'Pre-restructuring profit is broadly in line with the consensus, but with better-than-expected core revenues, as well as operating expenses and provisions broadly in line with expectations,' KBW said in a note reacting to the release.



The research house also highlighted a CET1 ratio of 14% at the end of June, above the consensus, which was around 13.8%, mainly thanks to lower risk-weighted assets, as well as a cost of risk of 117 basis points, better than it had expected.



'These results may be nothing to get excited about, but the stock has underperformed the SX7E by 2% over the past month, and Santander's transformation into a potential scale winner in European banking appears to be on track,' KBW said, reiterating its 'outperform' rating and its target price of €13.7.