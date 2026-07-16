Boosted by the rise of its cloud solutions, SAP was recently trading not far from its market peaks. Since then, the stock has suffered a sharp correction, returning to far more attractive valuation levels. However, its financial results in no way suggest a company that is in trouble. As fears of disruption by artificial intelligence gradually fade away, SAP stands out as a compelling name, available at a price well below its true potential

SAP was born from a simple insight: building bespoke software for every client was an outdated approach. Five IBM engineers then proposed developing a standardized management tool. After management rejected the idea, they resigned to found SAP and see it through.

Several generations of enterprise software suites followed, covering every business function, from finance to the supply chain. Thanks to this expertise, the group attracted an increasing number of customers, paving the way to the stockmarket success that we see today. More recently, the company has embarked on a strategic shift. Combined with the discount that is now weighing on software publishers, this transition offers an interesting entry point into the stock today, as we will discuss below.

SAP's core business is full integration. In a non-integrated company, finance uses one software package and human resources another, which regularly leads to data errors. This German company instead offers end-to-end management, from purchasing to inventory management to the accounting entries behind each transaction. Over the years, the group has cemented its leading position. This core business therefore represents 89.2% of revenue, supported by services such as professional consulting and premium support, which represent 10.8%.

SAP can, quite rightly, claim to be a global company: it operates in most countries and its customers span all types of industry. Still, it was not the fact that SAP's solutions are the best, or its near-monopolistic position, that in 2025 led it to briefly become Europe's largest market capitalization.

For 40 years, SAP's fortunes were built on the on-premise model: the group sold a very expensive software license to a company, which installed it locally on its own servers and paid annual maintenance for support. Today, that license model is a negligible share of the group's results - barely 3% of revenue. The decline was driven by the arrival of the cloud shift at the company.

The cloud as a growth accelerator

The bet was to move its entire software portfolio from the old model to a new SaaS model. From now on, access to the group's enterprise suites will be delivered directly via the internet, in the form of monthly or annual subscriptions. That raises a debate for users. The company has argued that the times push businesses to seek more flexibility, which is why SAP created its cloud solutions. However, on the other side of the mirror, it is also a perfect way for the German company to reshape its profile in investors' eyes.

For a software publisher, the license model is inherently cyclical and unstable, which was also reflected perfectly in the share price before 2023. By pushing the shift to a subscription-based SaaS model, SAP radically transforms its financial profile. It swaps one-off sales for recurring, smooth and highly predictable revenue. For investors, that visibility materially reduces risk and justifies much higher valuation levels.

SAP cloud products, 2025 annual report

Yet on the financial side, the enthusiasm is more mixed. Many long-standing customers see a loss of control. One company told MarketScreener that moving to cloud solutions could create certain problems. The most common of which is maintenance: when your suite is installed locally and something goes wrong, your maintenance teams can intervene directly on site. When the software is hosted elsewhere, you are dependent on the actions of the company selling it to you.



The picture is therefore mixed for users, but not for investors. The move to the cloud, while creating some friction with customers, has been a huge success. The cloud is now by far SAP's leading growth engine: it represents 57.1% of the group's total revenue and posted massive 23% year-on-year growth in 2025. It also boosts sales because it is far easier for a new customer to pay a subscription and do everything online than to maintain dedicated ERP servers and write a large check for a license. This strategic pivot has turbocharged profitability: in the cloud segment, gross margin stands at 73.9%. A success, then, but one that has suffered from a sector-wide ailment: the democratization of AI and the arrival of Claude.

A discount that opens doors

As the group was celebrating new highs, the market began to speculate about an idea: will AI destroy the need for software? SAP shares fell hard, losing about 35% of their value since the start of 2026. Add to that some cloud migration issues and usage-based pricing for AI tools that undermined what companies liked about SaaS. Yet despite the panic, SAP's setup has never looked as attractive.



Let's start with the sore point, AI. SAP has bet on proving to the world that AI will not destroy its model and has become the standard-bearer for the survival of software developers. The group has rolled out a structural transformation aimed at automating its own processes. In practical terms, the shift has taken the form of a sweeping reskilling plan. SAP froze many roles and moved people into higher value-added positions. The productivity gains and the increase in profitability are already showing up.

Another major challenge is the evolution of the business model. Until now, SAP billed its tools "at the headquarters", meaning by the number of users. A system that wobbles with the arrival of AI agents, which mechanically reduce the need for human headcount. The solution? Usage-based billing. For its autonomous AI features, SAP is shifting to consumption-based payments. While this transition resolves the commercial dead end, it creates a new pitfall: whether or not customers pay an extra fee, this task-based model increases revenue cyclicality and, in turn, reduces the group's financial visibility. One caveat, however, that deserves nuance: for now, these usage-based billings remain a small part of the publisher's overall results.

However, the fight is not just internal: the arrival of agentic AI raises an even bigger question. Could anyone develop their own solutions and come hunt on SAP's turf? On this point, the German group looks relatively safe. Several arguments support that view.



The first obstacle is the cost of migration for companies. SAP's ERP is not a simple application: it simultaneously manages accounting, payroll and all critical operations. Unplugging SAP to install a competitor's software is a multi-month project with an astronomical cost. According to a mintJutras report, the average ERP implementation time, including integration with existing systems, is 17 months. Moreover, the slightest incident during the transition could fully paralyze the business. Faced with such risk, customers almost always prefer to wait for SAP updates rather than gamble on a competitor.

In addition, SAP has embedded itself at the heart of organizations that handle highly sensitive data. A bank that has worked with the German publisher for decades has built a relationship of historic trust. For it, peace of mind outweighs innovation: it will generally accept software that is less efficient and less modern in exchange for stability guaranteed by that mutual trust.

In any case, it would be wrong to ignore the fact that AI is reshuffling the industry's deck. It is obviously easier today to challenge software publishers than it has been in the past. Still, the fears weighing on the sector seem to be gradually fading. To measure AI's real impact, two key indicators should be watched on the customer side: net revenue retention (NRR) and ARR per employee. These will show whether SAP manages to maintain its value with customers. However, vigilance is warranted, as the group is already seeing a mild warning sign with a deceleration in its short-term cloud order book, where growth slipped from 29% in 2024 to 25% in 2025 at constant currency.

Solid results

SAP's financial position looks sound: investments tied to the transition to the SaaS model have almost disappeared from the accounts, and profitability is back on an upward trajectory. Revenue is rising at a steady pace and should cross the €50bn mark by 2028. The improvement in net margin is boosting the group's bottom line to levels never reached before, driven by the adoption of cloud solutions.

SAP is off to a strong start in 2026. Driven by the adoption of its enterprise AI solutions, the German publisher's total revenue rose 6% to €9.56bn, even posting a 12% jump at constant currencies. The engine of that growth remains the Cloud division, where revenue climbed 19% (+27% at constant currency), largely supported by the Cloud ERP suite (+23%). On profitability, operating profit (IFRS) surged 17% to €2.74bn, lifting the operating margin to 28.7%. While cash was temporarily held back by a €408m payment to settle the old US dispute with Teradata, the group confidently reaffirmed its annual targets, aiming for up to €26.2bn in cloud revenue for 2026.

Despite a high level of debt, SAP still generates positive cash flows. This financial strength allows it, and will continue to allow it, to pursue a particularly aggressive capital allocation policy.

Beyond targeted acquisitions, such as the recent purchase of intelligent recruiting specialist SmartRecruiters, the German publisher is directing most of its efforts toward shareholders. The group is maintaining its proposed dividend at €2.5 per share. In addition, after completing an initial €5bn share repurchase plan, SAP is announcing a new massive buyback program that could reach €10bn by the end of 2027. That discipline has been confirmed recently as the stock trades at a discount: management is taking advantage to repurchase its own shares at low prices.

For 2026 and beyond, the group has said it wants to focus even more heavily on artificial intelligence as a lever for technological and commercial growth. SAP is betting in particular on integrating autonomous AI agents directly into the heart of business processes, and rolling out Joule as a new user interface. In parallel, the company is positioning its SAP Business Data Cloud solution as the foundational data layer for enterprise AI and plans to market data products managed and certified by SAP.

On valuation, the company has come down a notch. Even if results were broadly on target, before the discount the stock looked rather expensive, that has clearly changed since, as the forecast 2026 P/E is 19.3x, well below its historical average of 39.3x. A more relaxed valuation, then, offering an interesting entry point as fear of AI disruption starts to ease. Still, the picture should be painted honestly. The software developer sector will remain in the spotlight in the coming years. Even so, SAP looks like the ideal competitor to withstand future upheaval.

