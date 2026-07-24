Rising stocks

Argan (+14%) : the French property company jumps after announcing a cross-border merger plan via a share swap with Belgium's WDP. The deal would create a logistics real estate giant valued at €13bn and operating in eight countries.

Metso OYJ (+5%) : the Finnish equipment maker for the mining and aggregates industries rises after a well-received half-year release. The market is mainly focusing on resilient business trends and a solid order book, already supported by the momentum seen in the previous quarter.

SAP (+5%) : Europe's leading enterprise software company climbs after reporting second-quarter results above expectations, with growth in adjusted non-IFRS profit and revenue. The cut to the annual profit target, blamed on the cost of its AI push, is being digested by the market.

Systemair (+4%) : the Swedish ventilation and air-conditioning maker is lifted by the completion of its acquisition of Canada's Temspec, a deal that expands its footprint in North America and reinforces its bolt-on growth strategy in air-handling markets.

Falling stocks

Neste (-9%) : the Finnish renewables fuel refiner plunges after posting second-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations, despite a record margin in the renewables segment. The earnings miss is enough to hit the stock in a market already unsettled by Brent climbing above $100.

Carrefour (-5%) : the food retailer posts second-quarter sales above expectations, driven by France and Brazil, with like-for-like growth of +1.9%. But first-half recurring operating income comes in below forecasts. The market is punishing the profitability disappointment despite confirmation of full-year guidance.

Mapfre (-4%) : the Spanish insurer is weighed down by the announcement that it will acquire US-based Safety Insurance for $1.54bn in cash, a deal the market views as expensive. The simultaneous release of higher half-year results, clouded by €25m in losses linked to the earthquake in Venezuela, was not enough to reassure investors.

Ipsen (-3%) : the French pharmaceutical group is being punished after the failure of the phase III BOLD trial, which evaluated Bylvay versus a placebo in patients with biliary atresia: the treatment did not improve native liver survival compared with placebo, missing its primary endpoint.