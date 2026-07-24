Argan is soaring on a planned merger with WDP, while SAP reassures investors with a second quarter that beat expectations. Metso and Systemair are also advancing on operational catalysts. At the bottom of the table, Neste, Carrefour and Mapfre are being punished for profitability disappointments or deals seen as expensive, while Ipsen slides after a phase III trial failure.

Rising stocks



Argan (+14%) : the French property company jumps after announcing a cross-border merger plan via a share swap with Belgium's WDP. The deal would create a logistics real estate giant valued at €13bn and operating in eight countries.



Metso OYJ (+5%) : the Finnish equipment maker for the mining and aggregates industries rises after a well-received half-year release. The market is mainly focusing on resilient business trends and a solid order book, already supported by the momentum seen in the previous quarter.



SAP (+5%) : Europe's leading enterprise software company climbs after reporting second-quarter results above expectations, with growth in adjusted non-IFRS profit and revenue. The cut to the annual profit target, blamed on the cost of its AI push, is being digested by the market.



Systemair (+4%) : the Swedish ventilation and air-conditioning maker is lifted by the completion of its acquisition of Canada's Temspec, a deal that expands its footprint in North America and reinforces its bolt-on growth strategy in air-handling markets.



Falling stocks



Neste (-9%) : the Finnish renewables fuel refiner plunges after posting second-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations, despite a record margin in the renewables segment. The earnings miss is enough to hit the stock in a market already unsettled by Brent climbing above $100.



Carrefour (-5%) : the food retailer posts second-quarter sales above expectations, driven by France and Brazil, with like-for-like growth of +1.9%. But first-half recurring operating income comes in below forecasts. The market is punishing the profitability disappointment despite confirmation of full-year guidance.



Mapfre (-4%) : the Spanish insurer is weighed down by the announcement that it will acquire US-based Safety Insurance for $1.54bn in cash, a deal the market views as expensive. The simultaneous release of higher half-year results, clouded by €25m in losses linked to the earthquake in Venezuela, was not enough to reassure investors.



Ipsen (-3%) : the French pharmaceutical group is being punished after the failure of the phase III BOLD trial, which evaluated Bylvay versus a placebo in patients with biliary atresia: the treatment did not improve native liver survival compared with placebo, missing its primary endpoint.