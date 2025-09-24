Oddo BHF has upgraded SAP shares from 'Neutral' to 'Outperform', with a target price raised from €282 to €284.



The analyst highlights the recent derating, despite solid momentum: SAP shares are currently trading at around 24x expected operating profit for the coming months, compared with 29x in January. This means that the market is valuing the stock less generously than at the beginning of the year, even though growth momentum remains strong.



The broker also highlights the "opportunity of agentic AI" as additional support for the thesis.



According to Oddo BHF, the migration to S/4 Cloud and robust execution make the 2025 trajectory credible, with the group able to raise its operating profit guidance when it publishes its Q3 results.



The note says that its new TP of €284 mainly results from a change in valuation methods, while peer multiples have remained largely unchanged.